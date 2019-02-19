Anker's awesome SoundCore Bluetooth speakers are even cheaper in Amazon's one-day blowout

Bluetooth speakers help you kick out the jams no matter where you are, and today, Amazon’s throwing a one-day saleRemove non-product link with steep discounts on three superb wireless Anker speakers. The Anker SoundCore 2 is $28, down from a list price of $40; a two-pack of SoundCore Flare stereo speakers is $70, down from a list price of $110; and the SoundCore Boost is $56, down from a list price of $79. You’ll need to act quick if you’re interested though, as this Amazon Deal of the Day expires at midnight.

The Anker SoundCore 2 is built to slip in your pocket. At just 6.5 x 2.2 x 1.8 inches and with a weight of less than 13 ounces, this small speaker is a slick portable option for listeners on the move. It also boasts 24 hours of battery life on a single charge and is water-resistant, so you’ll be able to take it on even rugged all-day adventures without having to worry. We gave this speaker 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, noting that although the bass and volume could be improved, it has pretty solid sound for its small size.

The SoundCore Flare deal brings double the volume in one portable pair. These two speakers can sync up to create a full stereo sound, including left and right audio splitting if you choose. They also light up along to the beat, so you can add a customizable visual element to your listening. In addition, these speakers are waterproof, including when fully submerged.

Finally, the SoundCore Boost brings the best bass of the bunch, and excellent sound for the price. It’s also water-resistant and features up to 12 hours of playtime on a charge. You can also use that battery life to charge your mobile device. A built-in microphone allows hands-free calling, while a weight less than 1.5 pounds makes it easy to move this speaker around as needed. In our review, we gave this speaker 4 stars out of 5, noting its great sound and solid battery life as reasons to buy.

