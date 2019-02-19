Do your taxes for cheap! H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe is on sale for just $18

This isn’t something many people like to think about in February, but tax time is fast approaching. Even if your plan is to procrastinate until just a few hours before the deadline on Monday, April 15 today’s deal is well worth picking up. Amazon is selling the H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe plus State 2018 package for just $18. It was more recently selling for $35, though was also available earlier in February for $25. Today’s deal is available for the disc version for PC and Mac, or the separate digital copies for PC and Mac.

Any way you slice it today’s offer is a great deal. With this software package you get a special offer that adds 5 percent to your refund total if you choose to get it on an Amazon gift card. It also comes with unlimited access to real-time chat with a “tax expert,” and in-person audit representation if things go south.

If you can file your taxes quickly with an EZ form then this package may not be worth it. But if your financial situation is more complicated than an income statement then this package is well worth the minor expense. It allows you to file your taxes using a step-by-step Q&A, and you can import information from other tax software. There’s also an accuracy review that can figure out if you’re at risk for an audit.

We haven’t tested this year’s version of H&R Block’s software, but our friends over at Macworld really liked the company’s tax package for last year’s tax season.

[Today’s deal: H&R BLock Tax Software Deluxe plus State 2018 package for $18 on Amazon.]