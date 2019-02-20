Master Machine Learning and AI For Just $14

You’re probably familiar with the terminology, but do you understand what data science is and how it fits in the big technological picture? Discover its secrets with the Machine Learning and Data Science Certification Training Bundle, marked down to just $35 for a limited time. Use code PREZDAY60 today and get it for just $14.

Machine learning and data science are popular areas of expertise these days. It’s what allows us to program a computer to adjust its behavior based on the data it collects through experience. And, it’s going to form the basis of many future technologies, so now is a good time to learn everything you can about it.

The Machine Learning and Data Science Certification Training Bundle offers access to eight courses that’ll show you what it’s all about. You’ll learn how to code using Python, receive an introduction to data analysis skills, and come to understand statistics and visualizations. The courses are beginner-friendly, accessible online 24/7, and will be available to you for life.

The Machine Learning and Data Science Certification Training Bundle is valued at $1,600 but you can get it on sale today for just $35. Enter code PREZDAY60 at checkout to get it for just $14.

Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle - $35



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out this trending digital security subscription, too!