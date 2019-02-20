How-To

Hands on: How to use Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S10 to charge another phone

Here's how to use Wireless PowerShare on your Galaxy S10.
Samsung is so confident in the Galaxy S10’s battery that it’s letting you give away some of your precious percentage points. A new feature called Wireless PowerShare lets you literally turn your S10 into a wireless charging mat so you can power up another Qi-enabled phone just by laying it on the back of the S10. It works on all three models. Here’s how to use it:

  1. Pull down on the notification shade until the Quick Settings appear. If you don’t see a Wireless PowerShare button, swipe to the left to find it and tap the button to turn it on.
  2. Lay the S10 on its face and place a second phone, Galaxy Watch, or Galaxy Buds case back-to-back against the S10. For best results, you’ll want to line up the phones the same way to prevent slipping and make sure the coils meet.
  3. When you’re finished, remove the phone, and pull down the notification shade. You’ll see a persistent notification for Wireless PowerShare. Tap as usual to expand it, and then tap Turn off to stop it.

You can still use your S10 while charging the other phone. Wireless PowerShare obviously will drain your phone’s battery faster, so be mindful of how much battery life is being used. On average, you’ll lose about 25 percent of your battery per hour, but your mileage will vary.

s10e powershare Michael Simon/IDG

Reverse wireless charging is available on all three Galaxy S10 models.

