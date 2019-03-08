How to use Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S10 to charge your Galaxy Buds or another phone

Samsung is so confident in the battery in the Galaxy S10 that it’s letting you give away some of your precious percentage points. A new feature called Wireless PowerShare lets you literally turn your S10 into a wireless charging mat so you can power up your Galaxy Watch, Buds, or just another Qi-enabled phone just by laying it on the back of the S10. It works on all three models. Here’s how to use it:

Pull down on the notification shade until the Quick Settings appear. If you don’t see a Wireless PowerShare button, swipe to the left to find it and tap the button to turn it on. Lay the S10 on its face and place a second phone, Galaxy Watch, or Galaxy Buds case back-to-back against the S10. For best results, you’ll want to line up the phones the same way to prevent slipping and make sure the coils meet. When you’re finished, remove the phone, and pull down the notification shade. You’ll see a persistent notification for Wireless PowerShare. Tap as usual to expand it, and then tap Turn off to stop it.

You can still use your S10 while charging the other phone. Wireless PowerShare obviously will drain your phone’s battery faster, so be mindful of how much battery life is being used. On average, you’ll lose about 25 percent of your battery per hour, but your mileage will vary.

Michael Simon/IDG Reverse wireless charging is available on all three Galaxy S10 models.