Deal

Solid-state drive prices get even more ridiculous: This 240GB SSD is just $30!

The 240GB Kingston A400 is $30 on Amazon right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

kingston
Kingston
More like this

Sweet holy moly the prices of SSDs just keep on dropping! Right now, Amazon is selling a Kingston A400 240GB 2.5-inch SSD drive for $30. This deal has been around for a few weeks now, but we still love it simply for its ultra cheap price. It’s the nearly the same price as a 120GB Kingston A400 we spotted for $28 in July—a price we called ludicrous at the time. (That drive is $20 now. Ludicrous.)

240GB isn’t great for capacity, but it’s an awesome option as a boot drive on a desktop PC, or as a hard drive replacement on a secondary laptop that doesn’t require much storage space. We haven’t reviewed this particular SSD, but it seems to be well reviewed on Amazon—and for $30 how can you go wrong, really?

The drive uses a SATA III interface. Kingston says it has a 500 megabytes per second read speed, and a 350 megabytes per second write speed. That’s not incredible performance. Our favorite SSD for most people, the Samsung 860 EVO, has promised read speeds that are slightly faster at 550MB/s and significantly faster write speeds at 520MB/s. Still, the improved performance of the Kingston SSD over a hard drive will be massive, and immediately noticeable.

[Today’s deal: Kingston A400 240GB SSD for $30 on Amazon.]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon