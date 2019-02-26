News

Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 is a compelling thin-and-light USB-C monitor for ThinkPad fans

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 portable monitor aims to be the ideal companion for ThinkPad fans with a need for more screen.

Hands-on with Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 portable monitor
Hands-on with Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 portable monitor
Lenovo's ThinkVision M14 is a thin and light $249 USB-C powered portable monitor that pairs perfectly with classic matte black ThinkPads.
Lenovo’s ThinkVision M14 is a thin, light, USB-C-powered portable monitor that pairs perfectly with the company’s iconic matte black ThinkPads. The 14-inch, 1920x1080-resolution panel shines bright at a solid 300 nits, providing plenty of extra screen space for multi-tasking, but the 1.3 lb. monitor only measures 4.6mm thick, so it won’t take up a lot of space in your travel bag.

With a spec sheet like that, the ThinkVision M14 could be a winner when it launches this summer for $249. Our intrepid video director Adam Patrick Murray went hands-on with Lenovo’s portable display at Mobile World Congress and he’s already excited to spend more quality hands-on time with it. Check out his first impressions in the video above, and stay tuned to PCWorld for more MWC coverage!

