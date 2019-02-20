Give your dumb devices brains with a 2-pack of Anker's Eufy smart plugs for $26

Smart plugs add extra control to any device, smart or not, and today you can grab a pair at impulse prices. A two-pack of Anker’s Eufy smart plugs are on sale for $26 at Amazon today, a huge drop from a list price of $40.

These plugs are designed to bring some basic brains to lamps and other “dumb” appliances. Their slim design doesn’t cover the other outlet at the wall—a problem with some bulky smart plugs—so you can plug in both at once with no problem at all. You won’t need a smart hub to connect them, either; the plugs pack built-in connectivity capabilities that allow control via the EufyHome mobile app. Once connected, you can use the app to turn devices on and off remotely, or set schedules and countdown timers. You can also give other people control permissions or track energy usage right in the app.

Anker’s Eufy plugs also play nice with Amazon’s Alexa and Google's Assistant, so you’ll be able to use your voice to control them when you connect them to compatible smart speakers.

We haven’t reviewed these plugs ourselves, but they’ve been well-reviewed on Amazon so far, with an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 user reviews. If you want to explore your options before you buy, check out our roundup of the best smart plugs. You won’t find many for cheaper than this, though.

[Today’s deal: Two Anker Eufy smart plugs for $26 on Amazon.]