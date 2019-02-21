Deal

Grab our favorite RTX 2070 graphics card with a free game for less than $500 today on Newegg

The Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce is $480 after using this checkout code today on Newegg.

gigabyte rtx 2070 windforce 6
Brad Chacos/IDG
We loved the Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce when we reviewed it in November, and today this Editor’s Choice-winning graphics card is available at a solid price. Newegg is selling Gigabyte's RTX 2070 for $480 after applying checkout code EMCTVVU23. This is a great card, and it’s $20 cheaper than the lowest priced RTX 2070 we saw on Amazon today.

Gigabyte’s RTX 2070 Windforce is a solid choice for 1440p gaming and entry-level 4K gaming. It also has a better cooling design than Founders Editions of the RTX 2070 with a triple-fan design to improve airflow. There’s also a full-length heat sink and two copper composite heat pipes, plus a large metal plate to move heat away from the card’s components.

In addition to the graphics card, you get your choice of Anthem or Battlefield V for free. If you are into looter RPGs then Anthem is the way to go, but choose the Battlefield title if you want to see how Nvidia’s RTX cards improve gameplay with real-time ray tracing and deep learning super sampling (DLSS).

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte RTX 2070 Windforce for $480 on Newegg with checkout code EMCTVVU23.]

