News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 85: Is it RTX's time finally? Intel to KFC chips and Ryzen 3000 here by July

In this episode of the Full Nerd, we discuss whether Metro and Battlefield V finally make GeForce RTX "worth it" and Intel's rarest CPU ever

The Full Nerd
Is RTX winning? Intel's Core i9-9990XE/KFC, AMD rumors, and Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 85
Is RTX winning? Intel's Core i9-9990XE/KFC, AMD rumors, and Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 85
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Today's show covers ray tracing performance in Battlefield V and Metro Exodus, Intel's finger-licking good Core i9-9990XE/KFC, and more AMD Ryzen 3000 and Radeon rumors.
More like this

With Direct Ray Tracing now enabled in Metro Exodus and DLSS support pushed out for Battlefield V, is Nvidia's GeForce RTX series of GPUs finally "winning?" That's just the first thing the Full Nerd crew talks about.

Next order of business was Intel's leaked 9th gen KFC chip, leaked laptop 9th-gen chips, and a Core i9 so hard to get—even OEMs have to enter an auction to get one.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 85 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can also subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon