You can get a 32-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV Edition today for less than the price of an Echo Spot

Whether or not you've decided to cut the cord, a smart TV can open up your entertainment world, with internet connectivity capabilities and streaming channels built right in. And today you can get a 32-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV on Amazon for $100Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $180 and the lowest we've ever seen it by a wide margin.

This 720p HD TV has Amazon's Fire TV built in, so you won't need to get a separate streaming device to access Hulu, Netflix, and the rest of your favorite services on your TV. The bundled remote has Alexa built in as well, so you'll be able to navigate through content with just your voice, as well as control connected smart devices.

We haven't tried this TV ourselves, but it's a hit on Amazon, with 4.1 stars out of 5 over more than 3,100 reviews. But really, how can you pass up a 32-inch HD Fire TV that costs less than the price of an Amazon Echo Spot?

[Today's deal: 32-inch Toshiba HD Fire TV Edition on Amazon for $100Remove non-product link]