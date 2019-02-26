Seize control of your finances! Get Intuit's TurboTax Deluxe and Quicken Deluxe for just $60

It’s that dreaded time of year again—tax season. If you still need to file yours, it might be time to get a little help, courtesy of tax accounting software. And today, you can save a little money even before your return, with a discount on TurboTax Deluxe + State software on Amazon. The bundle, which also includes Intuit’s Quicken Deluxe personal finance software, is $60 on Amazon for today only, down from a list price of $83.

This bundle is designed to help with your full personal finances. With software to help check in on your bank accounts and spending, it will help you make sure to pay your bills on time throughout the year. And, of course, the tax-specific software is meant to make filing easier, especially if your taxes are complicated with a lot of deductions this year.

This software comes as a disc, compatible with PCs and Macs alike. It will also allow you to e-file, so you can get your taxes in online, and will allow you to file for state taxes as well. In addition, this bundle comes with two extra months of Quicken Deluxe 2019 personal finance, bringing the total to 14 months of keeping up on your finances.

[Today’s deal: Intuit TurboTax Deluxe + State and Quicken Deluxe for $60 on Amazon.]