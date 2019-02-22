Get fast speeds and big capacity with this 480GB SanDisk SSD for a ridiculous $50 today

If you’re still rocking a spinning hard drive, today is your day to finally embrace the blisteringly fast life of solid-state drives. Newegg is selling a 480GB SanDisk SSD Plus for $50Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCXTVVU3. It appears the sale price will expire on Friday evening just before midnight. This checkout code requires you to sign-up for Newegg’s marketing mailers, which will alert you to Newegg’s best deals.

This is a great drive to use as your primary internal storage, or as a boot drive for a desktop if you need more than 480GB of storage. SanDisk promises read speeds of up to 535 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 445MBps. That’s not particularly fast for an SSD, but compared to a hard drive it’s warp speed.

There is no better upgrade you can give an aging PC than swapping out a hard drive for an SSD. Seriously—it makes a world of difference. This drive uses a SATA III interface, which is slower than the newer NVMe used for M.2 “gumsticks.” Still, it’s dramatically faster than a hard drive.

SanDisk says this drive is shock resistant if you drop your computer, making it a good choice for laptops, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

