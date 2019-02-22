Learn to build robots and drones with Humble's cheap Raspberry Pi and Arduino ebook bundle

Arduino boards and the Raspberry Pi have taken the DIY computing world by storm, allowing users to create wildly inventive projects while learning programming and electronic building skills. If you’re just looking to get into the world of microcontroller boards, though, it can be a little daunting to know where to start. And even if you’ve been on the DIY scene for a while, there’s always more to learn.

Today, you can get a Humble Bundle of Raspberry Pi and Arduino guide ebooks from Make magazine on a pay-what-you-want deal. The total list value of the bundle is $318, but you can get a healthy selection of books from the first tier for just $1. From there, you can get more content at each price tier: $8, $15, and $18. And, as is typical with Humble bundles, a portion of your purchase price will go to charity.

These ebooks will give you how-to guides for building your own projects, such as robots and drones. The guides are also available in PDF, MOBI, and ePub, so you’ll be able to take your learning with you on a variety of devices wherever you go.

Whether you’re a brand-new experimenter or a veteran enthusiast, for help choosing a Raspberry Pi starter kit of your own, check out our guide to the best Raspberry Pi kits.

[Today’s deal: Raspberry Pi and Arduino ebooks at Humble.]