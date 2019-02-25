Supersize your storage with this WD 10TB external hard drive for $180, a 30% discount

If you missed your chance earlier in February, there’s another great deal today on a massive external desktop hard drive. B&H Photo Video is selling the WD 10TB My Book for $180Remove non-product link. That’s not quite as cheap as the $170 we saw for the WD’s 10TB Elements hard drive at Best Buy a few weeks ago, but it’s still well below the $260 you’d pay for the same My Book on Amazon right now. The B&H deal ends just before midnight on Monday Eastern time, or 9 p.m. Pacific.

WD’s My Book drives come with 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and a USB 3.0 interface. It also has WD’s various software packages, including a standard backup utility for your files, and a WD edition of Acronis True Image—the best Windows backup software you can buy. (Or receive, in this case.)

In addition to all that is the crown jewel: the drive’s massive 10TB storage capacity. WD, as usual, says you need to reformat the drive to use with macOS, so presumably it comes formatted as NTFS. Don’t forget this is a desktop external hard drive, meaning it requires its own power source, as opposed to portable drives that use a PC USB port.

If your hard drive’s been feeling cramped, don’t miss out. This is a really great deal for a whole lot of storage.

[Today’s deal: WD 10TB My Book desktop external hard drive for $180 at B&H.Remove non-product link]