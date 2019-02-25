Amazon's steep today-only sale on Eufy robot vacuums lets you stop cleaning and start living more

Life’s too short for more busywork. A robot vacuum handles the tedium of floor-cleaning for you and they’re just plain cool, but they can also be a bit on the pricey side. Today only, though, you can choose from two Eufy RoboVacs available at a steep discount as part of an Amazon deal of the day. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 is $180, down from a list price of $270, and the BoostIQ RoboVac 35C is $225, down from a list price of $300.

These RoboVacs share many of the same awesome features. A quiet, nonstop clean does the vacuuming for you, while a triple-filter system ensures your floors get as clean as possible. These vacs can even sense when they're about to go off an edge and will avoid tipping over. You can also set boundary strips to keep your vac in a certain area. In addition, these vacs can give extra attention to areas that need a little more suction using BoostIQ technology.

The main difference between the two vacs is the 35C's extra smarts. You'll be able to connect it to Wi-Fi and voice control it using Amazon’s Alexa.

We gave the Eufy RoboVac 30 a solid 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, noting its deep cleaning abilities and slim size as reasons to buy. In that review, we said it wasn't quite as good as the RoboVac 11C in price-to-performance, but this discount changes the game, bringing the RoboVac 30 down 33% from its already-low list price.

[Today’s deal: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 for $180 and BoostIQ RoboVac 35C for $225at Amazon.]