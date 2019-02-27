Eradicate Wi-Fi dead spots with the Linksys Velop mesh router system for $100, a 50% discount

Wi-Fi dead spots are a bane in any home. A mesh router system can eliminate them—but their all-over coverage usually comes with a hefty price tag. Not today! Amazon is selling one of our favorite mesh routers on an ultra-steep discount. TheLinksys Velop Home Mesh Wi-Fi System is $100, 50 percent off its $200 list price and a sharp drop from its most recent price of $180.

The Linksys Velop system comes with two mesh routers, with the possibility to add on more as needed. These nodes, placed strategically in your home, can expand your Wi-Fi range and ensure no basement or garage becomes a dead spot. Their sleek, rectangular shape is easy to tuck into a room, while you can choose either black or white depending on your design needs. In addition, you’ll be able to control your Wi-Fi from anywhere with the Linksys mobile app, which will allow you to test connection speeds, set parental controls, allow guest access, and prioritize devices’ connectivity. In addition, the router system can be controlled using just your voice.

When we reviewed the Linksys Velop Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, we gave it a glowing 4 stars out of 5, noting its many features, clean design, and strong performance as reasons to buy. Our main gripe during the review was its high price tag, but today’s discount eliminates that concern. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better mesh router at this price point.

[Today’s deal: Linksys Velop Home Mesh Wi-Fi System for $100 at Amazon.]