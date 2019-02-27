Save big on PC storage, flash drives, and memory cards in Amazon's today-only blowout sale

Amazon’s keeps the deals rolling with its massive one-day deals on tech. On Wednesday, the retailer is dropping prices on storage from SanDisk and WD (the latter owns the former). The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday evening. We’ve sifted through all the deals to identify our top three picks from the sale.

First up is our lowest price choice: a 200GB SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSD card for $29.21. That’s the all-time low for this product, but only about $7 off the previous cost of $36. Still, it’s a great price for a lot of storage in a small package. SanDisk says this card is good for HD video recording and playback, and promises reads speeds up to 100 megabytes per second. It also has a 10-year limited warranty.

Next up is a 1TB SanDisk SSD Plus for $100. This is again the all-time low for this 2.5-inch internal drive, which was more recently selling for $125. SanDisk says it offers sequential read speeds up to 535 MB/s and write speeds up to 435 MB/s. If 1TB isn’t enough space for you, the 2TB SanDisk Ultra SSD is $224, down from $280. We reviewed the SanDisk Ultra back in late 2017 and liked it a lot.

Finally, one of our favorite high-performance external SSDs is available for a good price, though it’s still pretty expensive. The 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable is $300 today, which is $80 lower than its most recent price. We liked this drive for its excellent case design and ultra-fast performance second only to the Samsung T5.

That’s it for our top picks, but there’s a lot more going on with today’s sale. Be sure to check out all the deals over at Amazon—but be sure to check them out today. Again, this blowout sale ends at midnight Pacific.

[Today’s sale: PC storage and memory cards at Amazon.]