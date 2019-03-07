Keep your computer in top shape with CleanMyPC and save 49%

Computers perform better when they receive regular maintenance. Most of us, though, never seem to get around to it in a timely manner. Thankfully, there's CleanMyPC, a handy app that removes the clutter that can slow down your computer and keeps it running at peak performance. Single licenses are on sale for only $19.99, nearly 50% off the usual price.

CleanMyPC handles all your computer maintenance dirty work for you. It scans your whole computer to clean up junk files and other clutter, drastically boosting its performance. CleanMyPC is designed to uninstall programs properly, removing every bit of material left behind by previously uninstalled programs; and it can shred files completely, so you won't have to worry about hackers digging them back up. What's more, CleanMyPC can even lighten the load on your Windows startup process by disabling autorun programs.

The end result is your system will run like new for far longer than it otherwise would, which saves you money in the long run.

A single license for CleanMyPC usually runs for $39.95, but you can get it on sale today for only $19.99, saving nearly 50% off the normal price.

Like this deal? Check out this trending digital security subscription, too!