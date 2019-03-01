We adore Edifier's beautiful, rich-sounding speakers, and today they're cheaper than ever

A killer home sound system can elevate your personal audio to studio-quality levels. And today, you can get one of our favorite top-of-class home speaker sets for its lowest price ever. The Edifier S2000 Pro is $320 today on Amazon, a huge drop from a list price of $500.

These sleek, wood-sided speakers bring a sweet design to their excellent sound quality. On that note, that sound is made possible by a fast-responding flat diaphragm and aluminum woofers. You can also customize your sound for any listening situation using four EQ settings, and control modes, volumes, inputs, and more with the included remote. These beauties punch way above their weight class.

We love these speakers, awarding them with a stellar 4.5 stars out of 5 rating and a rare Editors’ Choice award in our review. Our tester praised the Edifier S200 Pro’s attractive design, top-notch sound quality, many input options, and great value—and that’s before this discount made them an even more excellent value. Don’t miss out.

[Today's deal: Edifier S200 Pro speakers for $320 on Amazon.]