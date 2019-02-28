Acer's powerful, kitted-out Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop just dropped under $1,000

There are plenty of good gaming laptops out there, but you’ll often have to pay a hefty price to get one of your own. Today, though, you can get Acer’s Predator Helios 300 for $999 on Amazon, down from a list price of $1,300. It’s a killer deal on a notebook that we absolutely love.

This laptop has some pretty sweet specs, including an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, a six-core Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, and an ultra-fast 144Hz, 15.6-inch 1080p display. You can also get up to seven hours of battery life on a charge and customize fan speeds and system temperatures with the Helios 300 PredatorSense gaming control panel.

One drawback of this laptop is its small 256GB SSD, but it’s actually very easy to upgrade and add a heftier drive. For some solid options, check out our guide to the best SSDs.

Dan Masaoka/IDG

We reviewed the special edition of this laptop and gave it 3 stars out of 5, noting that we loved its fast display, strong gaming performance, and sleek design. We didn’t love that version’s white-on-white keyboard backlighting, but this on-sale version’s black-and-red coloring is much better. In addition, you won’t have to pay the price premium you’d have to with the special edition version, making this laptop an even more amazing deal.

This laptop is basically a faster, better version of the last-gen Predator Helios 300 that we adored so much for its amazing bang-for-buck. Don’t miss out while it’s on sale.

[Today’s deal: Acer Predator Helios 300 for $999 on Amazon.]