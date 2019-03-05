Anker phone chargers, car chargers, and wireless chargers are dropping up to 45% on Amazon

Keeping your phones and tablets powered up can save you from the dreaded “low battery” notification, and today you can grab some sweet Anker charging accessory deals on Amazon so you can power up on the cheap.

From cords to portable chargers and more, these deals should cover all your charging needs from a company with a proven track record in the charging accessory space. In fact, Anker’s PowerDrive Speed 2 is our current favorite Quick Charge 3.0 car charger, and its price has been dropped 16% to $26.

If you’re looking for portable power, check out the PowerCore+ Mini, which has a compact, lipstick-sized design that’s perfect for slipping into a purse or man bag for charging on the go.

This small charger features PowerIQ technology for fast charging, and can give most smartphones a full (or nearly full) charge. Today, it’s $10.97, down 45 percent from a list price of $20. And it’s a popular pick, with 4.2 stars out of 5 across more than 27,000 Amazon user reviews.

One of the most feature-rich accessories in today’s deal deluge is the Roav Viva car charger. This compact charger comes with two USB ports and PowerIQ technology for a fast dual charge. You can also use the Roav Viva to talk to Amazon Alexa, letting you play music, get navigation directions, and even check in on smart home devices, all with the sound of your voice.

The included magnetic phone mount also provides a way to keep your phone in a convenient position while you drive. Today, you can get the Roav Viva car charger for $56, down 25 percent from a list price of $75.

Today’s deal roundup also has some options for wireless charging, including Anker’s USB-C wireless charger. This sleek charging pad allows you to charge up your device cordlessly just by setting it down. Its non-slip coating will keep your phone in place while it powers up, and today it’s $26, down 28 percent from a list price of $36.

There are plenty of other accessories featured in today’s deal, so if you’re looking for some additional charging options of your own, check out the full roundup.