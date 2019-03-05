PCWorld's March Digital Magazine: Intel Xeon reviewed

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the March issue

In the March issue find out if Threadripper has finally met its match in Intel’s crazy new 28-core Intel Xeon W-3175X, and at what price. Read our guide about how to buy the best SD card for any devices: phones, cameras, tablets, you name it. Plus, find out what 3 radical changes we’d like to see Google bring to Wear OS.

Other highlights include:

News : Google's Password Checkup plugin for Chrome can warn you if your password was stolen



: Google's Password Checkup plugin for Chrome can warn you if your password was stolen Radeon VII review: AMD's cutting-edge return to enthusiast gaming

AMD's cutting-edge return to enthusiast gaming Dell XPS 13 9380 review: The best little laptop fixes its biggest problem

The best little laptop fixes its biggest problem Creative Super X-Fi review: A 'holographic audio' eargasm

A 'holographic audio' eargasm Hands on: The Kensington SD7000 dock turns a Surface tablet into a Surface Studio

The Kensington SD7000 dock turns a Surface tablet into a Surface Studio Here's How: 5 ways to tidy up your Android phone, inspired by Marie Kondo, plus learn how to change the voice on your Google Assistant

Video highlights

Watch: Sense is a bright-orange box that sits in your electrical breaker box and gives in-depth insight into your home’s entire power usage. The whole system is quite clever and—thankfully—free of any monthly charges. But it learns very slowly, and that’s likely to frustrate you.

How to subscribe and start reading

