Amazon's one-day HyperX gaming accessory sale offers deals on SSDs, keyboards and more

Grab some great deals on HyperX gaming gear today on Amazon, including deals on a 480GB SSD and an RGB mechanical keyboard.

Amazon’s one-day deal craze continues with a sale on Kingston HyperX gaming accessories, including headsets, keyboards, mice, and more. It’s an awesome time to get some HyperX gear at solid prices as many of these products are available at (or close to) their all-time low prices. Here are our top three picks from the sale, which ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday.

Of the several HyperX keyboards on sale today, we particularly like the HyperX Allow FPS RGB mechanical keyboard for $80. That’s the all-time low for this keyboard and $30 lower than its usual price. It features Kailh Silver Speed switches, RGB per-key backlighting, and enough onboard memory for three profiles. We reviewed a version of this keyboard rocking red LED lighting and Cherry MX switches back in 2017, and really liked it as a no-frills option.

You’ve got RGB lighting on your motherboard, RAM, fans, and graphics card, but what about your SSD? If you really want to RGB all your things, check out the HyperX Fury RGB SSD. Today, Amazon is selling the HyperX 480GB SATA III drive for $76, down from its more recent $95. This drive has “dazzling RGB effects” and “aggressive styling,” according to HyperX. Plus, it’s a 3D NAND drive that works as a blazing-fast option for a boot drive with room to spare for your favorite games.

Finally, check out the HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB gaming mouse for $40, down from $60. We reviewed the non-Pro version of this mouse in 2017 and found it a little on the bare bones side but a fine first effort for a gaming mouse. 

[Today’s deals: HyperX Gaming and Performance accessories sale on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
