Grab one (or 10) of our favorite color smart bulbs for 33 percent off on Amazon today

Smart lighting can elevate the ambiance and control of your home, but outfitting all of your lamps with WiFi bulbs can be pretty expensive. Today, though, you can grab one of our favorite smart bulbs, the LIFX A19, for $40, down from a list price of $60 and the best deal we've seen on this bulb in a while.

This Wi-Fi-enabled LED smart bulb allows you to customize your lighting's color, with over 16 million colors available and more than 1,000 shades of white. You can also dim them to your preferred brightness and temperature and set schedules so your lighting will adjust automatically at certain times of day. Using the connected app, you can control your bulb from anywhere, and use preset themes or fine-tune your own right from your mobile device.

One sweet feature of the A19 is its built-in hub; you'll be able to start using its smart capabilities just by plugging it in. In addition, this bulb is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri so you'll be able to control it using your voice no matter which assistant platform you use.

We called the LIFX A19 "the bulb to beat" and gave it a glowing 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, noting its hubless design, bright light, and excellent app ("the best on the market") as reasons to buy. We still gave the nod to Philips Hue in our best smart bulb roundup due to the variety of options Philips sells, but head to head, we love the LIFX bulb.

