The best clear and translucent cases for your Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10+

Aside from its great screen, ultra-fast processor, and awesome camera, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has one more thing going for it: the array of colors available to choose from. Available in new "prism" finishes that change color depending on the light, a flamingo pink that's too cool for school, and two luscious ceramic options, it's a shame to put the Galaxy S10 in a case.

But it's also big, slippery, and fragile, and the last thing you want is a giant crack in it. So you're going to get a cast that both protects your S10 and lets its natural color shine through. Here are our favorite clear cases for the S10 so far: