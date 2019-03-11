Need more ports? Anker's fully loaded USB-C hubs are cheaper than ever today

It’s no secret that Macs could use a few more ports, and you can say the same about many modern thin-and-light Windows laptops, too. Today, you can end the no-port nightmare thanks to an Amazon sale on Anker’s USB-C hubs. Both models on offer are at their all-time low prices, and by far. Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub can be yours for $42, down from a list price of $70, with an extra check-the-box coupon bringing it even lower to $35. A 4-in-1 hub is just $23, down from a list price of $30, but with a coupon of its own bringing it down to $16.

Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C adapter adds a whole lineup of ports to your USB-C laptop. Three standard USB 3.0 ports, a 4K 30Hz HDMI port, and an SD and a microSD card slots really open up your connection options. These ports provide plenty of solid features, from the ability to stream in 4K Ultra HD to high-speed data transfers. A 60W USB-C Power Delivery port can also charge your laptop up while you use the hub.

The 4-in-1 USB-C adapter adds three USB-A ports and a 45W USB-C charging port to your laptop. In addition, its tight design makes it easy to take on the go, with an included carrying case to help avoid scratches.

[Today’s deal: Anker’s 7-in-1 and 4-in-1 USB-C hubs on Amazon.]