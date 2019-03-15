This $40 universal portable charger simplifies life on the road

Mobile phones and tablets are convenient. What’s inconvenient is lugging around all the cables and chargers that go with them. And, that’s what makes the SCOUT Wireless Portable Charger the perfect accessory, especially when you can pick one up at half-price.

The nearly universal SCOUT wireless portable charger simplifies life on the road. Instead of packing a different cable and charger for every device you own, just pack this lightweight charger instead. It’s compatible with Micro-USB, USB-A, USB-C, and iOS Lightning powered devices. It features a Qi wireless charging pad, and it boasts a capacity of 5,000 mAh so it’ll keep your gear running for days.

The SCOUT is perfect for anyone that frequently carries more than one device. Simply bring it to full capacity by plugging it directly into an AC outlet using the foldaway prongs or via a USB connection. Once that’s done, you can charge practically any device you own — and from anywhere — using one of its many built-in cables.

Versatility, convenience, and durability is all you can ask for in a portable charger. Get those qualities in spades with the SCOUT Wireless 5,000 mAh Portable Charger, normally $80, now just $39.99 for a limited time.

SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger - $39.99



See Deal

