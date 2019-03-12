Eero's mesh Wi-Fi router system is $100 off today

Mesh Wi-Fi maker Eero is officially part of Amazon today, and to celebrate it seems the online retailer is putting on a one-day sale. Right now you can pick up an Eero hub and two beacons for $299. That’s not quite the all-time low of $296.65, but it’s close, and this system usually sells for $400. The sale ends on Tuesday night just before midnight Pacific time.

Eero is a mesh Wi-Fi system, which promises to kill dead Wi-Fi spots in your house. Unlike a traditional Wi-Fi extender system, where signals are just repeated from the primary router, mesh systems act as routers working in tandem putting a “blanket” of wireless coverage around your house.

This the second generation of the Eero system, which we reviewed in 2017. Overall, we liked the system. It was easy to set-up and deal with, but wasn’t quite as fast as other mesh routers we’ve tested, and there are no ethernet ports on the beacon units. We also weren’t fans of the price, but today it’s much cheaper.

Eero features tri-band Wi-Fi radios supporting simultaneous Wi-Fi on the 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz bands. It also includes some handy smart features such as parental control to kick your kids off the network at bedtime. LED nightlights on the units can dim based on the time of day, or you can control brightness via the Eero app.

[Today’s deal: Eero three-pack mesh Wi-Fi system for $300 at Amazon.]