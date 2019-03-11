Multitask like a champ with AMD's 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 2600X processor, on sale for just $170

If your PC's feeling a little pokey then today's a great day to visit Amazon. The online retailer is selling the AMD Ryzen 5 2600X for $170. On top of that, you get a free copy of Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2. That's a fantastic price for the 2600X. It retails for $250, though it usually sells for closer to $200.

The Ryzen 5 2600X rocks six CPU cores with simultaneous multi-threading to bring the total thread count to twelve, all running at a base clock of 3.6GHz and a boost clock of 4.2GHz. That’s a whole lot of processing power that will work wonderfully for gaming, but remember this chip doesn't have integrated graphics, so you'll need to pair it with a graphics card. The Ryzen 5 2600x is also an absolute beast for productivity applications, including video and photo editing.

The CPU comes with a stock Wraith Spire cooler, which is a great option for keeping your temps low unless you have some major overclocking plans. The cooler also has RGB lighting included that works with various motherboard LED controls, including ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI.

[Today’s deal: AMD Ryzen 5 2600x and The Division 2 for $170 at Amazon.]