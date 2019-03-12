This huge 60-inch Sony 4K HDR smart TV is cheaper than ever after a $300 discount, today only

Today’s streaming ecosystem means TV fans have access to a ton of on-demand and live content without needing a cable subscription. And these days, you don’t even need a separate device to tap into these streaming options. Smart TVs ship with the smarts of streaming media boxes built right in, and today you can grab a feature-packed on a massive sale. Sony’s 60-inch 4K HDR smart TV (XBR60X830F) is $798 at Amazon today, down from a list price of $1,098—a head-turning $300 discount.

You’ll have to act fast though, because this today-only deal expires at midnight Pacific time.

This smart TV is built for a high-quality entertainment experience, with HDR and 4K Ultra HD capabilities providing top-notch visuals. You can also fine-tune control with Google Assistant, which is built-in and available with a dedicated button on the included remote. Not a fan of Google Assistant? You can also use Alexa once you connect your TV to an Alexa-enabled device like an Amazon Echo or recent Fire Tablet. Of course, the main attraction is this TV’s streaming capabilities, which will allow you to tune into services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video with no need for an external streaming device.

Sony’s swanky smart set has only dropped below $1,000 once before, ahead of the holidays, and it’s never been available for anywhere close to this cheap. If you’d like to consider other options before plunking down your cash, check out our roundup of the best TVs—but most televisions with this set of specs cost significantly more than Sony’s on-sale set.

[Today’s deal: Sony 60-inch 4K HDR smart TV for $798 at Amazon.]