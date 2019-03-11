The Full Nerd ep. 86: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX and Radeon, Ryzen 3000 rumors, untangling USB4

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, even more Ryzen 3000 rumors, and what we know about USB4 so far.

With Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti here, the crew ponders whether it matches up to a GeForce RTX 2060 and whether it makes the Radeon RX 590 irrelevant.

And for those who can't get enough of the rumors, the Full Nerd cast questions whether Ryzen 3000 will have 16 cores and Gordon predicts to the dollar how much AMD's 3rd-gen Threadripper will cost if it has 64 cores.

Finally, Gordon explains what we know so far about the upcoming USB4 specification and whether it's One Cable To Rule Them all or whether it's One Cable To Confuse Them All.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 86 on YouTube or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode.