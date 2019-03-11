Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 86: GeForce GTX 1660 Ti vs. RTX and Radeon, Ryzen 3000 rumors, untangling USB4

Gordon, Alaina, Adam, and Brad bring you this week's hot news on all things PC, including GTX vs. RTX vs Radeon, Ryzen 3000 rumors, and USB4 (kinda) explained.

The Full Nerd
GTX 1660 Ti review, 3rd Gen Ryzen rumors, untangling USB4 | The Full Nerd ep. 86
GTX 1660 Ti review, 3rd Gen Ryzen rumors, untangling USB4 | The Full Nerd ep. 86
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
In today's show we cover Brad's Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti review, the latest 3rd gen Ryzen rumors hinting at more cores, and the problems Gordon has been having with USB 4.
More like this

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, even more Ryzen 3000 rumors, and what we know about USB4 so far.

With Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti here, the crew ponders whether it matches up to a GeForce RTX 2060 and whether it makes the Radeon RX 590 irrelevant. 

And for those who can't get enough of the rumors, the Full Nerd cast questions whether Ryzen 3000 will have 16 cores and Gordon predicts to the dollar how much AMD's 3rd-gen Threadripper will cost if it has 64 cores.

Finally, Gordon explains what we know so far about the upcoming USB4 specification and whether it's One Cable To Rule Them all or whether it's One Cable To Confuse Them All.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 86 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can also subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! We’re taking the holidays off but we’ll catch you in the new year.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon