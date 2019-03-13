Deal

Pricing for the 6-inch Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite drop to all-time lows

Right now, Amazon is selling the 6-inch Kindle without Special Offers for $70 and the Kindle Paperwhite for $100.

Contributor, PCWorld |

2018pw hero
Séamus Bellamy/IDG
If you need to get some reading done without lugging around a ton of books, today’s deal is for you. Amazon is selling the latest version of the 6-inch Kindle with no ads and the Kindle Paperwhite with ads at $70 and $100 respectively–a discount of $30. Sure, those are their typical sale prices, but this is about as good as it gets, as these are the all-time low prices for these devices. The sales started earlier this week, and it’s not clear when they will end.

The latest version of the 6-inch Kindle without “Special Offers” comes in either black or white, and has built-in Audible functionality. This feature lets you read a book, and then switch to listening to the audio book via Bluetooth headphones while you’re on a run. This basic device features a 6-inch, 167ppi, glare-free display and 4GB of onboard storage. The fact that it comes without special offers is great since it means your Kindle won’t show ads when it’s idle (which is a standard feature for most Kindles).

The second sale is on the fancier Kindle Paperwhite with “Special Offers.” This device is waterproof, features a 6-inch 300 ppi display, and 8GB of onboard storage (twice that of the regular 6-inch screen). It also has a front light allowing you to read in the dark without a clip light, and it has the same Audible functionality as the lower tier device.

[Today’s deals: 6-inch Kindle without Special Offers for $70, and the Kindle Paperwhite with Special Offers for $100 on Amazon.]

