Alienware Area-51m: We unbox and benchmark this desktop-class laptop

Alienware's new flagship laptop is gorgeous outside, upgradable inside.

Gordon and Melissa unbox the Alienware Area-51m which packs a desktop 9900k CPU and full RTX 2080 GPU.
The Alienware Area-51m is a flagship gaming laptop that breaks a lot of new ground. When it debuted at CES we already were intrigued by the desktop-class parts and highly upgradable design. Now that we have it in-house for testing, we couldn't resist taking a first look at the design and features, and run a few benchmarks while we were at it. Watch the video for more details, and read our news from the Alienware Area-51m's CES debut to learn even more. 

