Alienware Area-51m: We unbox and benchmark this desktop-class laptop

The Alienware Area-51m is a flagship gaming laptop that breaks a lot of new ground. When it debuted at CES we already were intrigued by the desktop-class parts and highly upgradable design. Now that we have it in-house for testing, we couldn't resist taking a first look at the design and features, and run a few benchmarks while we were at it. Watch the video for more details, and read our news from the Alienware Area-51m's CES debut to learn even more.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.