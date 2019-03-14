Samsung's 1TB T5 SSD, our top high-performance portable drive, has never been so cheap

A huge SSD can make many elements of your computing life a whole lot easier, and today you can grab a massive—and ultra-fast—1TB Samsung T5 portable SSD that you can carry around with you for just $178 on Amazon. That’s down from a list price of $250 and the lowest we’ve ever seen it. (And we’ve been keeping a close eye on this one.)

The Samsung T5 packs a ton of space into a compact, shock-resistant body that weighs less than two ounces. You connect the drive to your gear via a USB-C port, while compatibility with Windows, Macs, and Android devices means it’ll work with pretty much everything except for iOS devices. In addition, it features speedy transfer speeds up to 540 MB/s.

In our review, we called the Samsung T5 “the fastest single-drive USB storage we’ve tested” and gave it a stellar 4.5 stars out of 5, noting its strong performance and small, light design as reasons to buy. If you want to scope out other options before you buy, check out our roundup of the best external drives, but this is a highly recommended portable SSD available at its best price yet. What more do you need?

[Today’s deal: 1TB Samsung T5 for $178 on Amazon.]