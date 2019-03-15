Anker's awesome, affordable car chargers and dash cams are even more affordable, but only today

Anker’s affordable dash cams and car chargers are even more affordable today. The accessory maker is hosting a savings-stuffed one-day sale on AmazonRemove non-product link for a selection of its car gear, including chargers, dash cams, and phone mounts.

The sale ends just before midnight Pacific on Friday. The sale only includes six items, but they are all worthy additions to your daily commute.

First up: the Roav by Anker DashCam C2 for $106. This isn’t the cheapest of the two cams in today’s sale, but it’s the best discount. This model usually sells for $150. It features a 1080p camera, a wide-angle lens to accommodate up to four lanes, GPS logging, built-in Wi-Fi, loop recording, night mode, and it comes with a 32GB microSD card. There’s also a companion smartphone app.

If you’re always forgetting to turn off your headlights you’ll want to snag the Roav Jumper Starter Pro for $74. This is a multipurpose 8,000mAh external battery that usually sells for $100. It comes with jumper cables to charge 6 liter engines, but it also has two USB ports for charging mobile devices. On top of that the battery has a built-in flashlight and compass.

Finally, one of Anker’s two-port car chargers is on sale for $20 instead of $30. It packs one USB-C port and one Type-A for simultaneous charging. It also has Anker’s PowerIQ 2.0 technology for the Type-A port, which can automatically identify how much voltage your device can handle for faster charging.

If those deals fail to tickle your fancy, there’s also a double Type-A car charger for $14, down from $20, the Roav DashCam S1 for $71.49 instead of $90, and an Anker PowerWave Wireless charge and air vent phone holster for $30, down from $46.

[Today’s deals: Anker Car Accessories one-day sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]