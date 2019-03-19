Get Microsoft's Xbox One controller with a bundled wireless PC adapter for just $45 today

With the 2019 Game Developers Conference underway, the gaming community is looking forward to news on new ways to play. It’s also a good time to take a look at your own gaming setup and see what could use some improvement. Today only, you can grab the go-to controller for PC gamers, Microsoft’s Xbox One controller, at a pretty slick discount from B&H Photo Video. The wireless version of this controller will typically run you about $50, with another $25 for the wireless adapter, but this sale will get you both for just $45Remove non-product link—a pretty killer deal.

This sleek, comfortable controller is designed for quick response and intuitive gaming, with the ability to remap buttons to fit your personal needs. A built-in headphone jack makes it easy to plug a headset into the controller itself, while the included wireless adapter makes this controller compatible with Windows 10 PCs.

Look, it’s a wireless Xbox One controller at a fantastic price, okay? If you’ve been looking to add a gamepad to your arsenal, don’t miss this deal.

[Today’s deal: Xbox One wireless controller and adapter for $45 at B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]