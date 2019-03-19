Deal

Get Microsoft's Xbox One controller with a bundled wireless PC adapter for just $45 today

Microsoft's wireless Xbox One controller normally costs $50 by its lonesome.

Contributor, PCWorld |

xbox one controller
IDG
With the 2019 Game Developers Conference underway, the gaming community is looking forward to news on new ways to play. It’s also a good time to take a look at your own gaming setup and see what could use some improvement. Today only, you can grab the go-to controller for PC gamers, Microsoft’s Xbox One controller, at a pretty slick discount from B&H Photo Video. The wireless version of this controller will typically run you about $50, with another $25 for the wireless adapter, but this sale will get you both for just $45—a pretty killer deal.

microsoft xbox one wireless controller adapter Microsoft

This sleek, comfortable controller is designed for quick response and intuitive gaming, with the ability to remap buttons to fit your personal needs. A built-in headphone jack makes it easy to plug a headset into the controller itself, while the included wireless adapter makes this controller compatible with Windows 10 PCs.

Look, it’s a wireless Xbox One controller at a fantastic price, okay? If you’ve been looking to add a gamepad to your arsenal, don’t miss this deal.

[Today’s deal: Xbox One wireless controller and adapter for $45 at B&H Photo Video.]

