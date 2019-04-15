Best Bluetooth trackers: These tiny gadgets help find your lost stuff

We all lose things. Sometimes we’re in a rush—sometimes we’re just forgetful. Fortunately, you can lean on Bluetooth trackers to keep an eye on your things, and even help you recover them if lost or stolen.

Bluetooth trackers typically come in two varieties: Keyring-sized gizmos for your keychain or thin cards for your wallet. Of course, you’re not limited to those two uses: You can always place these trackers in bags, pockets, or even attach them to valuables like laptops and tablets.

The trackers work by syncing with a smartphone over—you guessed it—Bluetooth. Then with an app, you can do a number of things like making the tracker ring so you can find it nearby or seeing its most recent location. Bluetooth trackers even let you follow the location of lost belongings if they come into contact with another person’s Bluetooth tracker from the same company.

Best Bluetooth trackers

Tile Pro Our top pick $28.07 MSRP $35.00 See it on Amazon Released in late 2018, the latest Tile Pro distinguishes itself with a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery, a slimmer profile, a larger key loop, and a look resembling the company’s old Tile Sport. It also supports a greater range of 300 feet (up from the previous distance of 200 feet). Tile's premium tracker lives up to its claims nearly spot on: When put to the test in a nearly 500-foot office, the Tile Pro petered out when placed more than halfway across the room. We also could easily hear it ringing at nearly 200 feet away, the range listed by Tile. Pairing the Tile Pro is fast and straightforward, and comes with the ability to name the device based upon what it's tracking (e.g., “keys”). Afterward, you can use the Tile app to activate the Tile Pro’s ringer and locate it. If you're out of the Tile Pro's range, the Community Find can help locate it. When a tracker you've marked lost or stolen comes in contact with another on the network, you’ll get a notification and the last seen location of your tracker. It's simple to do, and works as advertised: While walking around with a “lost” Tile Pro on the streets of London, it came in contact with other trackers two different times. Competing Bluetooth trackers offer a similar feature, but none are as popular as Tile's—the company says it's sold more than 10 million trackers. Many aren’t active today, but overall, a Tile Pro still has more devices it can come into contact with. If you want the best chance of finding your lost belonging, it'll be on Tile's network. Specs Price: $35

How we reviewed Bluetooth trackers

We used each Bluetooth tracker for three days and examined the following:

App: How easy was it to use the companion app? We noted how simple it was to pair the tracker to a phone in the app, and also looked at things like the layout and simplicity of use.

Durability: How sturdy is the Bluetooth tracker? While we didn’t put our review units through any drop tests, we looked for water and dust resistance in their specs.

Range: Did the Bluetooth tracker keep working from a significant range? We tested the Bluetooth tracker from various points in our roughly 450-foot-long office. We also activated the ringer from the floor below our office.

Volume: How loud was the Bluetooth tracker? To evaluate this, we placed the Bluetooth tracker in desk drawers and bags. Then, we made it ring via the app while standing at various quarter-length intervals across our approximately 450-foot long office.