Upgrade your gaming setup with killer deals on peripherals we adore—and a free game

Friday is always a good day for a gaming deal, and we’ve put together a juicy combo deal today. Amazon’s got great deals on one of our favorite gaming mice, and a highly regarded mechanical keyboard that earned our Editors’ Choice award. On top of that we’ve found a great free game. Let’s get started.

First up is the Roccat Tyon multi-button gaming mouse for $50, down from $60. This is the all-time low for this mouse on Amazon, though we have seen it hit this price several times in recent weeks. This is truly a multi-button mouse. In fact, we named it “the best gaming mouse with lots of buttons” in our roundup of the top gaming mice. It offers a ridiculous 14 programmable buttons, along with an 8,200 DPI sensor and an RGB light channel around the bottom of the mouse.

Next is the Corsair K63 mechanical keyboard for $50 with Cherry MX Red switches. This keyboard’s pricing bounces around a ton. Late last year it hit its all-time low of $48, and it was recently at $60 for a few days, but also goes as high as $80 quite frequently. It has per-key backlighting in red only, multimedia keys at the top, and a tenkeyless design i.e. no number pad. When we reviewed the K63 in August at $90 we gave it an Editors’ Choice award. At $50, it’s a steal.

Finally, speaking of steals, Humble.com is giving away copies of Tacoma for free if you sign-up for the Humble Bundle newsletter. We reviewed this game in 2017 and really enjoyed it, though it’s pretty short, coming in at around three to four hours to complete. It’s an equal-opportunity entertainer though, working on PCs, Macs, and Linux rigs alike.