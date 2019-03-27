Amazon's Fire HD 8 and 10 tablets have never been cheaper for Prime members

Amazon’s holding a fire sale of sorts on its family-friendly tablets today, selling the Fire HD 10 for $100 and the Fire HD 8 for $50. That’s a $50 discount for the former, and $30 off the latter. It’s not clear when the sale prices end.

The deals only apply for Amazon Prime subscribers though. If you’re not a Prime member or haven’t been one for a while, you may be able to sign-up for a 30-day trial, which should give you access to the sale price.

The Fire HD 8 features 16GB of storage, an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, and up to 10 hours of battery life. If you want something a little beefier, the Fire HD 10 packs a 10-inch screen with 1920-by-1200 resolution, 32GB of storage, and the same battery life promise.

Both tablets also offer microSD slots to expand onboard storage. They also work with Alexa, and support hands-free calling to other Amazon devices. Amazon tablets are great devices offering easy access to Amazon’s services and storefronts, as well as all-around useful devices for the home. They may not have the same attraction as an iPad, but at this price they’re a great choice for everyday use.

[Today’s deals: Fire HD 8 for $50 and Fire HD 10 for $100 at Amazon.]