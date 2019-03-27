Deal

Amazon's Fire HD 8 and 10 tablets have never been cheaper for Prime members

Amazon's selling the Fire HD 10 for $100 and the Fire HD 8 for $50 for Prime members right now.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Amazon’s holding a fire sale of sorts on its family-friendly tablets today, selling the Fire HD 10 for $100 and the Fire HD 8 for $50. That’s a $50 discount for the former, and $30 off the latter. It’s not clear when the sale prices end.

The deals only apply for Amazon Prime subscribers though. If you’re not a Prime member or haven’t been one for a while, you may be able to sign-up for a 30-day trial, which should give you access to the sale price.

The Fire HD 8 features 16GB of storage, an 8-inch display with 1280-by-800 resolution, and up to 10 hours of battery life. If you want something a little beefier, the Fire HD 10 packs a 10-inch screen with 1920-by-1200 resolution, 32GB of storage, and the same battery life promise.

Both tablets also offer microSD slots to expand onboard storage. They also work with Alexa, and support hands-free calling to other Amazon devices. Amazon tablets are great devices offering easy access to Amazon’s services and storefronts, as well as all-around useful devices for the home. They may not have the same attraction as an iPad, but at this price they’re a great choice for everyday use.

[Today’s deals: Fire HD 8 for $50 and Fire HD 10 for $100 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
