If you buy a 1-year Office 365 Home subscription today you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card

Even with free cloud-based options like Google Docs, if you want a full-featured office suite, there's still nothing better than Microsoft Office 365. And today Amazon will give you free money to try it out for a year. If you buy a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home for $100 today, Amazon will throw in a free $50 gift cardRemove non-product link, bringing the true cost for the bundle to just $50.

That's the lowest price we've seen for Office 365 Home, which offers six licenses. With Office 365, you'll be getting the 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, and Publisher, but without buying them over and over again for each machine. With an Office 365 subscription, you'll get automatic updates, 60 monthly Skype calling minutes, and 1TB of OneDrive storage for up to six people, all of which aren't available when you purchase the standalone suite. If you want to keep using the apps after the first year, however, you'll need to renew your subscription. If not, any documents you have created will enter read-only mode, meaning you can't edit them.

This version of Office 365 is available as an instant download on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. The gift card will via mail.

[Today’s deal: Office 365 Home and $50 Amazon gift card for $100Remove non-product link.]