Turn one USB-C port into four USB-A ports with this Aukey hub for just $7

Users of modern Macbooks and ultra-thin USB-C Windows laptops know the pain of too few ports, but any computer can benefit from additional connections. And today, you can add some on the cheap with a steep discount on an Aukey USB-C hub. It’s available for $7 on Amazon using the code FSPHO44Y, saving you over half off its $15 list price.

This hub features four USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports with transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. It’s also compact enough to easily slip into a bag, so you can connect accessories and drives wherever you go. In addition, a chipset designed to be protected against electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharge means you’ll be able to connect safely.

Though we haven’t tried this hub ourselves, it’s well-reviewed on Amazon, averaging 4.1 stars out of 5 across nearly 250 user reviews. For more options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best USB-C hubs, though none of our top picks are anywhere near as affordable as this steeply discounted Aukey model.

[Today’s deal: Aukey USB-C hub for $7 on Amazon with code FSPO44Y.]