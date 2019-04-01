Keep your delicate devices dirt-free with over 1,500 sprays of screen cleaner for $17

Whether you’re working at a desk or swiping at your phone, nobody likes a dirty screen, and trying to wipe away those specks with your finger or shirt never seems to work. You need a good cleaner to get your screen shining again, and today you can grab the popular Screen Mom cleaning kit on Amazon for $16, down from a list price of $22.

This cleaning kit includes a spray bottle of cleaner and a large microfiber towel. Designed to clean odor-free and without leaving streaks, Screen Mom cleans smudges and fingerprints from all kinds of screens. In addition, the bottle should provide over 1,500 sprays, so you’ll be able to clean all your devices for a while with one purchase.

We haven’t tried this cleaning kit ourselves, but it’s a big hit on Amazon, averaging 4.8 stars out of 5 across more than 3,200 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: Screen Mom cleaning kit on Amazon for $16.]