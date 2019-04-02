Control and manage your dumb appliances with a 3-pack of TP-Link smart plugs for just $34

Adding some smarts to even dumb devices can be as easy as connecting them to a smart plug. And today, you can grab a trio of those brain enhancers for a pretty sweet deal. A three-pack of TP-Link’s HS100 smart plugs is $34 on NeweggRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $50.97.

These smart plugs are designed to allow you to control your outlets (and the appliances plugged into them) from anywhere. Using the companion app, you’ll be able to set schedules, turn connected items off and on, or group devices for simple control. You can also connect to a smart speaker or another device with a built-in voice assistant to manage your newly smart appliances using just your voice, with help from Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana. In addition, you can set your plugs to away mode to randomize on-off patterns while you’re away from home.

We haven’t tried this exact model ourselves, but at just over $11 a plug, this three-pack deal is hard to pass up. The most affordable option in our roundup of the best smart plugs costs about $34 by itself.

[Today’s deal: Three-pack of TP-Link HS100 smart plugs for $34 on Newegg.Remove non-product link]