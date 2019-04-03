Caavo's Control Center unifies your remotes and streaming services. Today it's cheaper than ever

Having a bunch of separate remotes for your entertainment system can get confusing and frustrating. Uniting them under one remote—and one entertainment hub—can make your whole setup run a little more smoothly. Today, you can get the Caavo Control Center universal remote and home theater hub on Amazon for $59.95, a big drop from a list price of $99.95 and equal to its lowest price ever.

The Caavo Control Center allows you to connect up to four HDMI devices, from streaming devices to Blu-Ray players, and control them all from one remote. You can also hook up an A/V receiver or soundbar. Once connected, you’ll be able to find what you want to watch using simple commands and let the control center find it among your devices, without having to navigate through it all manually.

“If you’ve ever wasted time scouring various services one at a time to see whether something is on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, or available on demand, Caavo’s one-stop-shop is the perfect fix,” we wrote in our review of the Caavo Control Center.

That search function, along with features like voice search, shortcuts, and shareable lists, is available with a subscription to the Caavo service plan. After a 45-day trial period, the service costs $2 a month or $20 a year. Paying for an additional subscription isn’t ideal, but this discount definitely eases the sting.

When we reviewed this hub and remote kit, we gave it 3.5 stars out of 5, noting that although we wished it could handle more than four devices at a time, it still leads the pack as far as its universal search capabilities.

[Today’s deal: Caavo Control Center universal remote and home theater hub on Amazon for $59.95.]