Embrace the convenience of wireless charging with this killer deal on a Qi-certified Anker pad

Wireless charging lets you simply plop your phone on a mat and walk away, free from the need to fumble with frustrating cables. It makes charging easy! If you haven’t adopted your own wireless setup—or if you’d like to add another—today’s the day, with an Amazon sale on the Anker PowerWave charging pad bringing its price to $16.79, down from a list price of $26 and the lowest we’ve seen it.

This charging pad’s round, flat design comes with an anti-slip surface to grip your device while charging, keeping it firmly in place. Its high-speed charging abilities will power your phone up quickly even through a case, with charging power at 5W as a standard charge, 7.5W for iPhones, and 10W for Samsung, LG, and Sony phones.

While we haven’t tried this charging pad ourselves, we’ve liked a lot of Anker products in the past, and Amazon users seem to like this one, with an average rating of 4 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: Anker PowerWave charging pad for $16.79 on Amazon.]