News Analysis

The Full Nerd ep. 89: The state of VR and geeking out about PCs with The Foo Show's Will Smith

Gordon and Adam host special guest Will Smith, who explains all things VR and what he runs in his computer.

The Full Nerd
Will Smith talks the state of VR, the PC's bygone era, and more | The Full Nerd ep. 89
Will Smith talks the state of VR, the PC's bygone era, and more | The Full Nerd ep. 89
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
In today's show we are joined by Maximum PC and Tested alum Will Smith to talk about VR, the bygone days of the PC, and so much more.
More like this

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung and Adam Patrick Murray host Foo VR CEO and Maximum PC/Tested alum Will Smith, who stops by to talk about his latest company, whether VR is dead, and the state of the PC.

Also: If you like Linux, you don’t want to hear what Will says about VR gaming on Linux. Cover your ears.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 89 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can also subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. Be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! We’re taking the holidays off but we’ll catch you in the new year.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon