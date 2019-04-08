Speed up your Wi-Fi with this $47 TP-Link smart router that listens to Amazon's Alexa

If you’re not happy with the Wi-Fi router your ISP gave you, there’s a great deal today on an affordable and highly rated router. The TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Smart WiFi router is $47 on Amazon when you clip the extra $10 off coupon on the product page, located just underneath the sales price.

That extra discount makes this price the all-time low for the Archer A7 on Amazon. If the coupon doesn’t show up for you, $57 is still a great price for this router, which usually sells for $65 to $70.

The Archer A7 features three external antennas promising a good signal of 802.11ac, dual-band Wi-Fi for up to 2,500 square feet. It’s also packed with bandwidth prioritization “quality of service” (QoS) technology to ensure intensive uses like online games and 4K Netflix streams get the best experience possible on your network.

The router packs four gigabit LAN ports on the back, and a USB port that can act as a media server when you plugin a media drive packed with movies, music, and other shareable files.

The Archer A7 also works with Alexa for voice control actions such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi feature, and you can set-up IFTTT actions for the router such as getting a notification when a new device connects to the network. It’s a great deal for $47.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 for $47 on Amazon.]