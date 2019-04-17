Learn effective touch typing skills from home for $20 with Typesy

The faster you can type, the more efficient you’ll be. If your words per minute could use improvement, then maybe it’s time you checked out Typesy Typing Training. And, since a lifetime subscription has been discounted to just $19.99, now’s the perfect time to get it.

In the internet age, it’s more important than ever to possess proper keyboarding skills. Typesy Typing Trainer offers the ability to improve your typing speed, but does so far more conveniently and effectively than traditional classroom methods.

With Typesy, you’ll access scientifically designed activities and games that’ll push your speed as high as 100 words per minute. With a keyboarding speed of that rate, you’ll increase your efficiency, qualify for more jobs, and get your work done faster. A lifetime subscription includes five user accounts and you could even earn an advanced typing certificate upon completion.

If you’ve been using the classic ‘hunt and peck’ method to type, then you’re doing yourself a disservice. Learn authentic touch typing skills with a lifetime subscription Typesy Typing Training, normally $290, now discounted to $19.99 for a limited time.

