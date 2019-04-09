Amazon's blowing out ViewSonic monitors and projectors at killer prices

Spending money on a decent computer monitor isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. You spend all day staring at your screen! If your suffering with a tiny, low-resolution display, today’s your day. Amazon’s blowing out ViewSonic monitors and projectorsRemove non-product link until midnight Pacific time tonight and every one’s selling for an all-time low or close to it.

If you just need a basic 1080p monitor, the 24-inch ViewSonic VA2446M is on sale for $103 instead of its usual $130, though be aware that it only packs older VGA and DVI-D ports. If you’re looking for something a bit more modern and gaming-friendly, you can pick up a blazing-fast 144Hz, 1080p display with 1ms response times and AMD FreeSync support for $143, down from $180. Want it bigger? A 27-inch monitor with the same basic stats costs $232 instead of $280. Alternatively, if size matters more than speed, you’ll find a curved 32-inch 1080p display with a SuperClear MVA panel that promises stellar viewing angles and much more vivid colors than cheaper TN-based displays. It’s on sale for $200 after a $50 discount.

If you’re after even more pixel-packed eye candy, you can snag a great deal on a 27-inch, 1440p “frameless” IPS panel for $261.59, and $80 off the ViewSonic VX3211-4K-MHD, a $320 widescreen 4K IPS display that hits 99% of the sRGB color gamut and supports AMD’s FreeSync technology. Still not big enough? You’ll also find massive discounts on the 3400-lumens ViewSonic PS501W and 5000-lumens ViewSonic PG800HD projectors. The latter is on sale for $1,000 after a ludicrous $659 in savings.

We haven’t tested any of these monitors ourselves, but we’ve had solid experiences with ViewSonic monitors in the past, ranging from bottom-dollar cheap models to luxurious 4K displays. And you can’t beat these prices. Check out Amazon’s one-day ViewSonic display blowoutRemove non-product link for more.